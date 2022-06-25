Shiv Sena Writes To EC Against Use Of Balasaheb Thackeray's Name By Shinde & Rebel MLAs

After the national executive meeting chaired by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray passed resolutions against Eknath Shinde and rebel MLAs, Shiv Sena wrote to the Election Commission (EC) to ensure that Balasaheb Thackeray's name is not used by the Shinde camp, sources informed.

In a letter to EC, the Uddhav faction stated that 'no one has the right to use the name of Balasaheb Thackeray and Shiv Sena'. This development comes after sources informed that the rebel brigade is likely to identify themselves as 'Shiv Sena - Balasaheb Thackeray'.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut lashed out at rebel leaders, saying "If you want to ask for votes using a name, use your father's name, don't use Shiv Sena's father's name."

6 Resolutions passed at Sena's National Executive Committee meet

Six resolutions were passed at the Shiv Sena's National Executive Committee meeting that took place amid high-drama in Maharashtra due to turmoil in the party.

Uddhav Thackeray has been authorised to take all decisions of the party.

Sena will fight all elections.

Shiv Sena will follow the Hindutva ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray.

Strict action will be taken against the rebel MLAs.

Shiv Sena will not compromise with the ideology of a united Maharashtra.

No one will have the right to use the name of the late Balasaheb Thackeray.

"Some people are asking me to say something but I have already said that they (rebel MLAs) can do whatever they want to do, I won't interfere in their matters. They can take their own decision, but no one should use Balasaheb Thackeray's name," CM Thackeray said during the meeting.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Speaker has issued a disqualification notice to 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs of the Eknath Shinde camp, who are currently camping in Assam's Guwahati. The MLAs have been asked to file their replies by Monday, June 27.

Image: Twitter