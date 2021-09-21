Shiv Sena's Anant Geete Says Sharad Pawar 'backstabbed' Congress; 'cannot Be A Guru'

Amid reports of constant infighting and growing differences within the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), a senior leader of the Shiv Sena launched a scathing attack on its ally - the Nationalist Congress Party, on Monday. In a shocking remark, former Union minister Anant Geete hit out at NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, calling him a "backstabber" who cannot be a “guru” for Shiv Sena.

Addressing a public rally in Raigad on Monday, Geete said Pawar had "backstabbed" the Congress to form his own party and cannot be a "guru" for Shiv Sena - a place reserved for its founder, late Balasaheb Thackeray. He went on to say that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, comprising the Sena, NCP, and Congress, was just an 'adjustment'.

"NCP was formed by backstabbing Congress. When two Congress parties cannot remain a single party, how can the Shiv Sena become Congress? Sharad Pawar cannot ever be our leader as this (MVA) government is a mere adjustment. Let people use as many accolades for Pawar but our 'guru' is only Balasaheb Thackeray," said Geete.

He also said that their alliance will continue as long as the government is functioning, but warned that the workers will always stick with Shiv Sena if the parties separate. "Even if MVA govt comes at Centre, we can't be Aghadi Sainiks. We will remain Shiv Sainiks," Geete declared.

Sena maintains that Sharad Pawar is a big leader

Notably, NCP chief Sharad Pawar is regarded as the architect and anchor of the MVA government, which came to power after the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections following a rift between old allies Shiv Sena and the BJP.

Reacting to Anant Geete's startling remarks against the tall leader of its alliance partner, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut upheld Sharad Pawar as the main pillar of the Maharashtra government. Dismissing Geete's remarks as 'personal opinions,' Raut said that his words do not reflect the stand of the party.

"I don't know what Anant Geete has said. I would only say that Sharad Pawar is a big leader, he is the main pillar of govt in Maharashtra. It may be someone's personal opinion but it is not the statement of party," Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies)