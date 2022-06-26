Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant Flays Shinde Camp MLAs; Avers 'It's A Legal Fight Not Political'

With the Shiv Sena gripped by a rebellion, Parliamentarian Arvind Sawant on Sunday asserted that the fight for the party was not a 'political but a legal battle'. Addressing reporters, Arvind Sawant stated that legal action had been initiated against rebel MLAs, and their disqualification would make them realize the gravity of their decisions.

"I am here to talk about the legal recourse taken against rebel MLAs. We had a meeting with a senior advocate after which a notice was issued against the rebel MLAs for their disqualification. Once the action is taken, they will understand the value of behaving like this with Balasaheb Thackeray's party. This is not a political but a legal fight. Everyone of you knows the political turbulence in Maharashtra. Many have defected and are in Assam. We have taken legal action against 16 members and notices have been served to many," said Arvind Sawant.

Notably, the party has sought the disqualification of rebel MLAs - Eknath Shinde, Chiman Rao Patil, Balaji Kalyankar, Sanjay Raimulkar, Ramesh Bornare, Mahesh Shinde, Abdul Sattar, Sandipanrao Bhumre, Bharatshet Gogawale, Sanjay Shirsat, Yamini Jadhav, Lata Sonawane, Anil Bhabhar, Tanaji Sawant, Balaji Kinikar and Prakash Surve. Sixteen MLAs, including Eknath Shinde, have been served a disqualification notice by the Deputy Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly. The legislators have been asked to reply to the said notice by 5 pm on Monday, June 27.

Sources have revealed that Eknath Shinde will approach the court after seeking legal opinion on Maharashtra Deputy Speaker's decision to remove him as Shiv Sena Legislature Party leader. Rebel MLAs are likely to challenge the new appointment of Ajay Choudhary as the group leader as he needs the support of at least 37 MLAs, numbers that the Uddhav Thackeray camp does not have.

Shiv Sena to act against Eknath Shinde camp ministers

Shiv Sena Ministers led by Eknath Shinde are also likely to lose their portfolios for rebelling against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, sources have revealed. Republic TV has learned that Eknath Shinde, Gulabrao Patil, Dada Bhuse, and Shamburaje Desai are all set to lose their portfolio, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is likely to take action against them.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray camp) are confident that they have the symbol with them and Eknath Shinde will have to merge with any party as per the Constitution. The Shinde camp is left with two options, to either merge with the BJP or the Prahar party (party of Bacchu Kadu who is with Eknath Shinde in Guwahati).