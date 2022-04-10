'Shiv Sena's Hindutva Known To All': Aaditya Thackeray Slams 'dead' MNS On Loudspeaker Row

After Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers played ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ on loudspeakers on the occasion of Ram Navami in front of the Shiv Sena Bhavan at Dadar, Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday hit out at his uncle's party, calling it 'dead' which was trying to 'redeem' itself, and further asserted that Shiv Sena's 'Hindutva is known to all.

Speaking on the fresh political controversy, the Maharashtra Minister said, "Don't want to comment on party which is dead and want to redeem themselves. Our Hindutva is known to everyone. We will fulfil what we have promised (during elections) to the people of the state."

MNS workers play 'Hanuman Chalisa' on loudspeaker outside Sena Bhavan

Earlier in the day, the MNS locked horns with the ruling Shiv Sena over the use of loudspeakers in mosques, ever since Raj Thackeray warned to play 'Hanuman Chalisa' if volumes were not turned down during Azaan. While the call was criticized by leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, MNS workers went on to play the Hindu 40-verse poetry outside its office. However, the Mumbai Police later stopped the Hanuman Chalisa and detained four MNS leaders including Yashwant Killedar. As per reports, the police also confiscated the vehicles of those detained. The loudspeakers were reportedly fitted on a ‘kaali-peeli’ taxi which played ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ and other devotional songs.

While addressing the MNS cadre on the occasion of Gudi Padwa on April 2, Raj Thackeray had said, “I am not ‘dharma-andha’. I am not against prayers. Don’t trouble others. I would say that loudspeakers must go from now. It is troublesome at 5 am. Why do you need loudspeakers? Which religion says loudspeakers need to be used? See other countries. In case, loudspeakers are used, ensure that Hanuman Chalisa is played twice the volume (of azaan) outside the mosques that use loudspeakers.”

Earlier this month, MNS had aslo put up posters projecting its president Raj Thackeray as the real inheritor of his uncle Balasaheb Thackeray's Hindutva legacy. The posters claimed that Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray was not allowing the public chanting of Hanuman Chalisa. Moreover, they expressed hope that Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray would drill some sense into the CM pertaining to his approach towards Hindus.