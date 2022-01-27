Shiv Sena’s Narvekar Takes Dig At Nitesh Rana After SC Gives 10-day Protection From Arrest

Maharashtra BJP MLA Nitesh Rane had approached the apex court seeking protection from arrest in connection with an attempt to murder case. However, the bench led by Chief Justice NV Ramana has asked Rane to surrender before a trial court and seek regular bail within 10 days.

Commenting on the order, Shiv Sena leader Milind Narvekar, who is the party secretary and close aide of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, tweeted - “लघु सुक्ष्म दिलासा!” (Small subtle consolation)

Narayan Rane had earlier criticised Narvekar over his statement, but the Shiv Sena leader's January 27 tweet took a dig at the former Chief Minister's son. The tweet refers to the order wherein the Supreme Court bench refused to comment on the merits of the case. Senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and Sidharth Luthra, who appeared for Rane, argued that the charges against him were ‘completely bogus’.

“The prosecution’s version is that there was a ‘deep-rooted conspiracy to stab the complainant with a ‘paper-cutter’. This shows the extent to which the state and the ruling party will go against my client who is a two-time MLA. This is a case of the police being more loyal than the king,” Rohatgi mentioned before the bench.

The case here refers to a police complaint filed by a Shiv Sena member alleging that he was assaulted by some people linked with Rane. He had mentioned in his complaint that the incident refers to when campaigning was on for the Sindhudurg District Co-operative in December.

The Bombay High Court had on January 17 refused to grant pre-arrest bail to Rane. However, the single-judge bench of the High Court had allowed a similar plea of co-accused Manish Dalvi, while rejecting the plea of Rane and another accused Sandesh Sawant.

