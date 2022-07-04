'Shiv Sena's Oxygen Is Not Power, We Will Rise Again', Sanjay Raut Hits Out At Rebels

After being sidelined, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming that it was their 'game' since the beginning to weaken and break the party. Hitting out at the rebels, he challenged the Shinde camp to try and get reelected without Sena's name and asserted that in their hearts, they knew that they had committed a grave mistake under greed and pressure.

"Shiv Sena is a cadre-based party. Our workers are our strength. Some left us but the party will remain. This is done out of revenge. In 2019, it was decided that 2.5 years Shiv Sena and 2.5 yrs BJP will have a CM. Understand this game. You wanted to break the Shiv Sena and weaken us," Raut alleged.

"But no party gets weakened like this. Our party's oxygen is not power. People come and go, it is common for many. Our people have also left, but how will they be elected again? They had been elected in the name of Shiv Sena. Because of greed and pressures they left, this is temporary. Our party is not finished, we will start work again from the villages. But for those who left, it will be difficult for them to go to their villages," he added.

Sanjay Raut also questioned the security arrangements made for the return of the Shinde camp from Guwahati to Mumbai, saying, "They used to think they are lions. But if they are lions, how come so much security and the army were arranged for their return? Not even Kasab got that much security. Why are you scared? Your mind knows what wrong you did, people will answer you."

Shinde Govt to face floor test today

The 4-day-old Shinde camp-BJP government is going to face the crucial floor test today. A late-night meeting was held on July 3 where Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis addressed all BJP and Shiv Sena MLAs in Mumbai. On the other hand, Thackeray camp's Sunil Prabhu has also issued a whip to all Shiv Sena MLAs to remain present for the Assembly session and vote against the government today. Out of the 16 MLAs, another is said to be defecting to the Shinde camp.

Meanwhile, in a last-ditch attempt Uddhav Thackeray moved the Supreme Court once again and challenged newly-elected Speaker Rahul Narwekar's decision to reinstate Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde as the Shiv Sena Legislative Party leader. Senior advocate and Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi mentioned this matter before a vacation bench of the SC comprising Justices Indira Banerjee and JK Maheshwari. However, rejecting any relief, the court said that it will take up the matter along with other pleas on July 11.