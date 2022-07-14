'Shiv Sena's Poll Symbol Should Go To CM Eknath Shinde-led Faction': Ramdas Athawale

Union Minister and Republican Party of India (A) chief Ramdas Athawale on Wednesday said that said Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led faction is the "original" Shiv Sena and hoped it will succeed in getting the party's poll symbol of "bow and arrow".

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Ramdas Athawale said, "As many as 40 out of the 55 Shiv Sena MLAs are with Eknath Shinde, and the Shiv Sena's poll symbol 'bow and arrow' should go to the Shinde faction. I am sure he will lay the claim for the symbol because he has more than two-thirds of MLAs with him."

The Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Athawale also said that the Shinde-Fadnavis will successfully run the Maharashtra government for the remaining 2.5 years and thereafter, the alliance between Shinde and the BJP will win up to 200 seats in the next assembly election in the state.

'Court & EC will give the status of original Shiv Sena to Shinde': Athawale

Furthermore, Athawale said that though the Supreme Court is yet to decide on the issue, he believes the faction with the largest number of MLAs can be officially recognised as the Shiv Sena. "I feel both the court and the Election Commission will give the Shinde faction the status of the original Shiv Sena because he has such a large number of MLAs with him," he told reporters.

On the reports that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar had a hand in breaking up the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, Athawale dismissed the allegation and said that the rebellion had roots in the internal dissatisfaction in Shiv Sena.

It is pertinent to mention that last month, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, which was headed by Uddhav Thackeray, fell because of Eknath Shinde's revolt with 39 Shiv Sena MLAs. On June 30, Shinde took the oath of office as chief minister, with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis serving as his deputy.

CM Shinde asserts 'many Shiv Sena leaders in touch'

Earlier while speaking to the media, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde claimed that many leaders of Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction are in touch with him. He was reacting to the speculation that 12 out of 18 Sena Lok Sabha MPs are willing to join hands with his camp. Notably, forty out of 55 Shiv Sena MLAs are backing the government which has the support of 106 BJP MLAs, MLAs of smaller parties and Independents. Two Sena MPs - Bhawana Gawli and Shrikant Shinde - are a part of his camp.

On Sena MPs joining hands with his camp, Eknath Shinde stressed, "I don't know yet. But many people, I won't say thousands, which include office-bearers, workers and public representatives are in touch with us." Adding further he said that people have faith in the state government because of his position on Balasaheb's ideology and the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance.

(Input with PTI)