Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut Accuses BJP's Kirit Somaiya Of Misusing INS Vikrant Fund

Alleging former Bharatiya Janta Party MP Kirit Somaiya of financial mishandling on Wednesday, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut accused him of collecting Rs 50 crore from the public as part of a campaign to save INS Vikrant; however, the money was not presented to the state exchequer.

Sanjay Raut made the claims while speaking at a press conference in the national capital and urged the Maharashtra government to initiate investigations against the BJP leader by the CBI, the Income Tax Department, and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Sanjay Raut alleges financial mishandling by Kirit Somaiya:

“In the 1971 war against Pakistan, the Indian Navy played a key role, including the INS Vikrant. When the situation of the INS Vikrant got bad and it got difficult to maintain, there were campaigns for turning it into a museum,” Raut said.

Further explaining the situation, Raut alleged that Rs 200 crore was required for the purpose and the Central Government couldn't provide the financial support.

Circling back to Somaiya with allegations of starting the campaign, the Shiv Sena leader said that there were campaigns across the country for saving the INS Vikrant. "All party leaders from Maharashtra used to come to Delhi and meet the then Defence Minister AK Antony or the Prime Minister. Kirit Somaiya used to be part of the campaign,” he said.

People contributed a large sum of money. Somaiya had said that it'll be handed over to Maharashtra Raj Bhavan. People were wondering about it. We've received info from Raj Bhavan that no such sum of money has been handed over to Raj Bhavan. Where did the money go?: Sanjay Raut pic.twitter.com/tOpQ6Wxxrb — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2022

BJP argues 'no evidence' over allegations on Kirit Somaiya

Reacting to the allegations levelled by Raut, BJP leader and LoP in Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis said that no evidence has been provided against Kirit Somaiya.

"They try their best to act against Kirit and his son. We are watching this matter," added the former CM.

It is important to mention that the allegations from Sanjay Raut come two weeks after BJP leader Kirit Somaiya claimed to have exposed a Rs 1,000 crore scam of Shiv Sena leaders in Mumbai. Taking to Twitter on March 20, he alleged that Shiv Sena leader Yashwant Jadhav and his wife, MLA Yamini Jadhav have bought 36 buildings in Mumbai in the last 24 months.

Providing further details on the same, the BJP leader also exuded confidence that the Central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Income Tax department will take appropriate actions in the next few days.

