Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut Asks 'bogus People' To Recite Hanuman Chalisa At Home

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said that several bogus people of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were trying to target the Shiv Sena amid the Hanuman Chalisa faceoff. The Shiv Sena MP asked that if these people wanted to recite Hanuman Chalisa, then why didn't they do it at their homes.

"Several bogus people supported by BJP senior leader are trying to target Shiv Sena. If they had to recite Hanuman Chalisa why can't they do it at home? They can go to temples or religious places. What is the relation of agitation outside Matoshree and Hindutva?," Raut asked.

He added, "No one should teach Hindutva to Shiv Sena. They should not try to be over-smart...Don't try to test Shiv Sena's patience. If you want to teach rules and regulations, then teach it to Maharashtra's governor."

Rana couple drop plan to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside CM's house

Amid stiff resistance by the ruling Shiv Sena, independent MLA Ravi Rana and his wife MP Navneet Rana on Saturday called off their plan of reciting Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence in Mumbai, citing that they do not want to disturb law and order situation ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city on Sunday.

On Friday, the Rana couple had said that they were firm on their plan to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside 'Matoshree'. In protest, Shiv Sena workers tried to enter their residence in Khar. But the situation was brought under control by police, who asked the couple to not step outside of their house.

Addressing the press conference, Badnera MLA Ravi Rana said, "Leader of Opposition and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke to me and told me about Prime Minister Narendra Modi being honoured Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar award on Sunday. Therefore, in order to avoid any untoward incident a day before the programme today, we decided to withdraw our decision to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside the residence of CM Uddhav Thackeray."

His demand followed Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray's 'ultimatum' to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3. He had threatened to play Hanuman Chalisa outside the mosques if the demand was not met. The BJP supported Raj's demand.