Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut Calls Raj Thackeray 'traitor' Ahead Of MNS' Mega Aurangabad Rally

Shiv Sena launched a scathing attack on Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday, a day prior to the latter's mega rally in Aurangabad. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut called Raj Thackeray a traitor and accused him of betraying the late Balasaheb Thackeray.

Earlier, in the day, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sachin Aher stated that the party has always remained ready to give a tit-for-tat kind of response to any aggression. "The Sena always has the capacity to give a tit-for-tat kind of response to any aggression. He (Uddhav Thackeray) made it very clear to us in today's meeting", he asserted.

Raj Thackeray's Aurangabad rally on May 1

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray is all set to hold his highly-anticipated rally in Aurangabad on May 1. The meeting will take place on the grounds of Aurangabad's Sanskritik Krida Mandal Maidan during which he will discuss the ongoing debate over loudspeakers outside religious sites. In the meantime, speculations have also surfaced regarding discussions about a possible tie-up between the MNS and the BJP as both the parties continue to attack the ruling Shiv Sena on the 'Hanuman Chalisa' row and the use of loudspeakers in public places.

Raj Thackeray has already left for Aurangabad and will be shortly joined by scores of his party leaders and workers for the rally.

Loudspeaker row

Raj Thackeray had earlier put forth an ultimatum for the removal of loudspeakers from mosques during his massive rally in Thane on April 12. Opining that the loudspeaker row is not a religious but a social issue, he said, "I want to tell the state government, we will not go back on this subject, do whatever you want to do." Defending his remarks on April 17, the MNS chief told reporters, "We don’t want riots. No one has opposed the offering of prayers. But if you (Muslims) do it on loudspeaker, then we will also use loudspeakers. Muslims should understand that religion isn't bigger than the law."

A day later, it was decided that permission for the use of loudspeakers at any religious place will be mandatory from May 3. After chairing an all-party meeting on the issue on Monday, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil revealed that the state government will hold discussions with the Centre to resolve the impasse.

(Image: PTI)