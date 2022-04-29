Amid the Hanuman Chalisa face-off in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Friday stated that the sedition charges on Independent MP Naveneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana are completely justified. He further accused the couple of creating communal tensions in the State. The Shiv Sena leader also stated that Maharashtra police are currently investigating whether the couple has underworld or terrorist connections. Earlier, Raut had posted a small part of Navneet Rana's election affidavit on Twitter to allege that she had taken a loan of Rs.80 lakh from Lakdawala.

However, the Mumbai Police on Friday filed an 18-page reply opposing the bail application of the Rana couple before the Mumbai Sessions Court.

'Sedition charges on Ranas justified': Sanjay Raut

"The sedition charges on the Rana couple is justified as they have created communal tensions in Maharashtra. The State police are investigating whether the couple has underworld or terrorist connections," said Sanjay Raut.

'Politics over Loudspeaker': Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut further stated that the political parties are trying to politicise the loudspeaker case. When the Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil called for an all-party meeting to resolve the issue, most of the political leaders chose to boycott it. This clearly indicates that they want to do politics & want to create a disturbance across the State.

Maharashtra govt said that court order to be followed regarding loudspeakers. State Home min called all parties for the meeting but BJP opposed it. It means you want to do politics & want to create disturbance on the matter of loudspeakers in the state: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut pic.twitter.com/pmpP9StPEz — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2022

Hanuman Chalisa Row

The controversy over loudspeakers was ignited by MNS chief Raj Thackeray during his massive rally in Thane on April 12. On this occasion, he asked the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3, failing which he warned that MNS will play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers.

Even as the State government announced that it will call an all-party meeting to take a final decision in this regard, the situation took a fresh turn after the Rana couple decided to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside CM Uddhav Thackeray's residence, Matoshree, on April 23. On Sunday, Mumbai police invoked sedition charges against the Ranas after which they were sent to judicial custody by a magistrate court.

