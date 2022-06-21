Mired in a political storm, the Shiv Sena on Tuesday admitted that dozens of its MLAs, led by Eknath Shinde, are currently in Surat and in touch with the Bharatiya Janata Party. Speaking to reporters, Sena MP Sanjay Raut, however, stated that the saffron party would not be successful in toppling the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

"Some MLAs of Shiv Sena and Eknath Shinde are currently not reachable. Efforts are being made to topple the MVA government but BJP has to remember that Maharashtra is very different from Rajasthan or Madhya Pradesh. At the time of the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, a similar effort was made by BJP, but that experiment was not successful. So now, the same effort is being made again," Sanjay Raut said, amid massive rebellion in the party.

'Trust all MLAs will return': Sanjay Raut

Further claiming that BJP had hoarded up Shiv Sena MLAs in Gujarat against their will, Raut expressed confidence in their return to the state.

"I have heard that our MLAs are in Surat, Gujarat and they are not being allowed to leave. But they will certainly return as all of them are loyal to Shiv Sena. I trust that all our MLAs will return and everything will be fine," said the Sena spokesperson.

He informed that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has called for a meeting at his residence and that top leaders are also in touch with NCP President Sharad Pawar. "Those working with the thought that they are kingmakers will be unsuccessful," said Raut in an apparent attack on Eknath Shinde.

However, minutes later, he stated Shinde was a "true Shiv Sainik" and that he would return to the party fold "without any conditions."

Maharashtra political crisis

Trouble ensued for the Uddhav Thackeray government after state minister Eknath Shinde arrived in BJP-ruled Gujarat early Tuesday morning along with 17 MLAs of the Shiv Sena. He is said to be in touch with at least 25 legislators who are likely to jump ship, amid efforts of the BJP to regain power in the state. As per sources, disgruntled Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde is being offered a top post by BJP in return for helping the party return to power.