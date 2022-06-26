'Shiv Sena's Symbol Will Remain With Us': Aaditya Thackeray Lambasts Eknath Shinde Camp

Amid the political crisis in Uddhav led-Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader and MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday claimed that the party's symbol will remain with them and the Eknath Shinde camp has no choice but to merge with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Addressing his party workers in a program in Mumbai amid the tussle with the rebel faction led by Eknath Shinde, Aaditya Thackeray said, "Uddhav Saheb told me that a Shiv Sainik is not my man or your man, it’s our man and this is how I work. I must clearly state that some people think the (party) symbol will go to them. The symbol will not go anywhere. The bow and the arrow (symbol of Shiv Sena) will remain with us. The Shiva Sena party and the love for the party will remain with us."

The Maharashtra Minister slammed the rebel group and said claimed that they will face disqualification from the legislature soon. Speaking about the Eknath Shinde camp who is currently residing in Assam's Guwahati, Thackeray said, "Some rebels who have went there and are thinking they can create some group, they are lying. They are running out of options… They have no choice left for them except to merge with BJP... Today or tomorrow they are going to get disqualified. I have pledged that I will not let them see the stairs of Vidhan Bhavan."

Eknath Shinde camp likely to move court: Sources

The Eknath Shinde-led camp is likely to move the court to challenge the decision of Maharashtra Deputy Speaker Narhari Sitaram Zirwal. Republic TV has learnt that the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs residing in Assam’s Guwahati will move court against the removal of Shinde from the post of Legislative Leader in the Maharashtra Assembly. The Shinde faction stated that they should have been given at least 7 days to reply to the Deputy Speaker's notice.

Deputy Speaker Narhari Sitaram Zirwal, on Friday, sent notice to 16 rebel MLAs, asking them to respond to the disqualification plea by Monday evening. In the court, the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs are likely to challenge the appointment of Ajay Choudhary as the party's legislative assembly leader. The Shinde faction has stated that such a move requires the support of at least 37 MLAs. Similarly, on the same ground, they may demand the disqualification of MLAs backing Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.