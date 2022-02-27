Shivaji Descendant & BJP MP Sits On Fast Until Death For Maratha Quota; Fadnavis Slams MVA

Building pressure on the Maharashtra government, BJP Rajya Sabha MP and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's descendant Sambhaji Chhatrapati sat on a fast until death from Saturday, demanding the restoration of the Maratha quota. On November 30, 2018, the Maratha community was declared as a 'Socially and Educational Backward Class' and was given 16% reservation in educational institutions and public employment.

While the Bombay High Court reduced the quantum of quota to 12% in educational institutions and 13% in public employment, the SC stayed the reservation altogether on September 9, 2020.

Since last year, the nominated MP has met representatives of the Maratha community living in various districts including Nashik, Kolhapur, Akola, Dhule, Beed, Raigad, Amravati, Aurangabad, Jalna, Thane, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Palghar and Nandurbar.

Sambhaji Chhatrapati's latest move comes a day after the Uddhav Thackeray-led government announced the setting up of a separate commission to study the 'backwardness' of the Maratha community. Chhatrapati's other demands include financial assistance to Annasaheb Patil Finance Development Corporation, regular operations of SARTHI, and taking back the cases filed against Maratha protesters.

Taking to Twitter, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis lamented that the BJP parliamentarian had to resort to this tactic as the MVA government failed to maintain the Maratha reservation because of its ineptitude. Extending support to him, Fadnavis stressed, "The Maha Vikas Aghadi government should not test the patience of the Maratha brothers. Don't just take a time-consuming stance. The Bharatiya Janata Party is with the Maratha brothers in this fight. Chief Minister should immediately intervene and end the fast of Sambhaji Chhatrapati."

The Maratha quota conundrum

On May 5, 2021, the Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court comprising of Justices Ashok Bhushan, S Abdul Nazeer, L Nageswara Rao, Hemant Gupta and S Ravindra Bhat unanimously ruled that neither the Gaikwad Commission nor the Bombay High Court made out any grounds for exceeding the ceiling of 50% reservation for Marathas.

Moreover, the apex court observed that there was no question of revisiting the verdict in the 1992 Indra Sawhney vs Union of India case. To assuage the hurt feelings of the community, the MVA government issued an order on May 31, 2021, extending the benefits of the Economically Weaker Sections quota to eligible Marathas.

Thus, Maratha youths whose annual family income is less than Rs.8 lakh will be able to avail EWS quota providing 10% reservation in jobs and educational institutions. Thereafter, Uddhav Thackeray met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 8, 2021, and raised various issues concerning the state including the Maratha quota setback. After the meeting, Maharashtra Minister Ashok Chavan stressed the need to relax the 50% reservation ceiling.