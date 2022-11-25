Shivaji Maharaj's Descendant & BJP MP Writes To PM Modi; Demands Maharashtra Guv's Scalp

In a sign of unease within BJP's Maharashtra unit, its own Rajya Sabha MP Udayanraje Bhonsle demanded the ouster of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Bhonsle, who is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's descendant, wrote separate letters to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, PM Modi and President Droupadi Murmu in this regard. In his letter to PM Modi, he alleged Koshyari was deliberately making derogatory remarks against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to create social unrest.

Appealing to PM Modi, the BJP MP said, "You also set the foundation stone for a grand statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Arabian Sea at Mumbai. Last but not the least, you have also dedicated the Indian naval flag to Shivaji Maharaj. The above goes a long way in proving your dedication towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj but it would also be appropriate if you could take appropriate measures in removing Hon. Governor of Maharashtra as his statements seem very contradictory to the dedication you hold towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj."

Koshyari stokes row

Speaking at a function in Aurangabad on November 19, Bhagat Singh Koshyari earned the ire of the opposition by saying, "If someone asks you who is your icon, who is your favourite hero, you don't need to go outside. You will get him (icons) in Maharashtra itself. Shivaji is from the old era. I am talking about the new era. You will get many (icons). From Dr. Ambedkar to Nitin Gadkari, you will get icons here". Subsequently, politicians in NCP, both factions of Shiv Sena and Congress demanded his ouster.

Incidentally, this is not the first time that the Maharashtra Governor has been embroiled in a controversy. When the Uddhav Thackeray-led government was in power, a row erupted on February 27 as the Maharashtra Governor asserted in a function in Aurangabad that Samarth Ramdas was the guru of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Taking objection to this comment, MVA claimed that this was a distortion of history and sought his apology. Koshyari had said, "Who would have asked about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had there not been Samarth (Ramdas)"?

Thereafter, the Maharashtra Congress unit circulated a video of his remarks made during the inauguration of Savitribai Phule's statue at the Savitribai Phule Pune University on February 14. On that occasion, Koshyari mocked the child marriage of Savitribai Phule with Jyotirao Phule. She opined, "Savitri Bai was married off at the age of 10. And her husband was 13. Now imagine what the boy and girl must be doing after getting married! What they must be thinking"!