After facing ire from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar has cleared the air over the viral video pertaining to Sardar Patel's picture along with Indira Gandhi. Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar justified his conversation with Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. He remarked that the Congress party "normally conducts celebrations separately".

"We normally celebrate separately and the BJP should understand this. Let them (Karnataka BJP) show whether they have celebrated Vallabhbhai Patel's birthday. Since he is a Congressman, Iron Man and since he banned the RSS, they never do it. We Congressmen, with a lot of respect for him we do it," said DK Shivakumar.

"Indira Gandhi is separate for the Congress party": DK Shivakumar

Further justifying his argument, Shivakumar asserted that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi is separate for the Congress party. The Karnataka Congress chief also spoke about Gandhi's contributions and sacrifices for the nation. However, he added that the importance is different from that of Sardar Patel. The Congress leader has instead questioned the BJP and asked if it did anything on the death anniversary or the birth anniversary of Indira Gandhi.

"Indira Gandhi is separate for the Congress party. Her contributions and sacrifices for the integrity of the country is different as compared to Vallabhbhai Patel. Still, he is our leader, our President, he's our Iron Man. But we decided that we will bring his photo. The BJP didn't have a voice,' said DK Shivakumar

Congress found in dilemma over placing Sardar Patel's photo fearing BJP's flak

A viral video of former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar has put the Congress party in a fix. In the video, Siddaramaiah is seen asking Shivakumar to install former deputy Prime Minister Sardar Patel's picture along with Indira Gandhi's. Siddaramaiah was heard telling Shivakumar that if Sardar Patel's photograph is not installed, then the Bharatiya Janata Party may criticise and take advantage of the situation. Both leaders were present at an event organised at the Bengaluru party office to mark the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

However, replying to Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar was heard saying that "we never keep Patel's picture on the day". Moments later, he was seen asking an employee at the Congress office to bring the photograph of Sardar Patel. The video was released by BJP MLA and former minister MP Renukacharya on October 31.