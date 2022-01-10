Shivakumar Claims Karnataka Govt Issuing Fake COVID Positive Reports Amid Cong's Padayatra

After Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai assured that action would be taken against state Congress chief DK Shivakumar for flouting COVID-19 norms by conducting foot march despite a weekend curfew, Shivakumar has now accused the state government of giving false COVID positive reports. Congress' DK Shivakumar claimed that the BJP-led state govt aimed at creating trouble for his party's ongoing padayatra by showing a surge in cases. The state Congress chief has also demanded a judicial probe in the matter.

Karnataka leader DK Shivakumar was even found flouting COVID-19 restrictions and putting lives of children at risk as he was seen with dozens of kids packed together without masks. Shivakumar also came under fire for refusing to undergo a COVID-19 test.

DK Shivakumar asks where is COVID amid surge in cases

Earlier, while speaking to the media, Shivakumar had said, "Where is Covid? There is no COVID. The government has been manipulating the numbers (COVID-19 cases) to create a scare among the public and scuttle our Padayatra. The ruling BJP fears our Padayatra will expose its lack of commitment to addressing the drinking water issues. Isn’t BJP playing politics by imposing a curfew?"

Last week, Karnataka imposed fresh guidelines in view of rising COVID-19 cases, As per the order, the schools and pre-university colleges except for Class 10 and Class 12 will be shut and night curfew will be imposed.

Meanwhile, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai has tested positive for novel coronavirus on Monday and is under home quarantine. Taking to the micro-blogging site, he urged people who came in close contact with him recently to isolate themselves and get tested.

Why is Congress flouting COVID-19 norms in Karnataka?

Congress has been demanding the immediate implementation of the Mekedatu project, which entails the construction of a reservoir on the Cauvery river, thereby augmenting water supply to Bengaluru Urban and surrounding districts. The Padayatra, which was flagged off from Sangam in Ramanagara district, will cover 60 Assembly constituencies and shall culminate at a massive rally in Bengaluru on January 19.

COVID vaccination in Karnataka

Karnataka has administered 9,00,34,783 doses, including 5,00,83,381 first doses, 3,98,69,674 second doses and 81,728 precaution dose till 8 pm on Monday. The COVID-19 drive is taking place at more than 7000 centres. The maximum doses have been administered in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike region (1,59,04,530), followed by Belgaum (67,61,924), Mysore (46,11,506), Bellary (37,35,755) and Tumkur (36,33,374).