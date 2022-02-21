Shivakumar Denies Political Angle In Bajrang Dal Worker's Death; 'Eshwarappa Is A Mad Man'

After Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa linked him to the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha's death, DK Shivakumar described him as a "mad man". On Sunday night, the 26-year-old man was hacked to death in Shivamogga by some unknown miscreants. Speaking to the media on Monday, the Karnataka Congress president opined that there it was incorrect to attribute any political angle to Harsha's death. While seeking justice for the family, Shivakumar demanded Eshwarappa be booked under sedition charges for his comment that the national flag could be replaced with the saffron flag at the Red Fort.

DK Shivakumar remarked, "The Congress party condemns the murder. The law should take its own course. I don't see any political angle in this. The Home Minister has given a statement about the whereabouts, background and everything. We want a clear investigation to be done on this. We want to know who the culprit is. Justice has to be given to the family."

The senior Congress leader added, "Eshwarappa is a very mad man. Siddaramaiah said that he doesn't have a connection between tongue and brain. He speaks nonsense. First, a sedition case has to be filed against him. The BJP leadership must sack him."

Earlier in the day, Eshwarappa claimed, "Muslim goons killed him (Bajrang Dal activist). In Shivamogga, these Muslims have never wagged their tails before. Recently, DK Shivakumar said that the national flag was replaced with the saffron flag in a govt school's maidan. This provocative statement has encouraged Muslim goons in Shivamogga. This goondagiri won't be tolerated."

Kumaraswamy condemns Shivamogga murder

Commenting on the murder of the Bajrang Dal leader, JD(S) leader and former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy accused Congress and BJP of destabilising the peace in the state. He opined, "Alas, yesterday we have seen the death of a boy hailing from a poor family. This is their achievement. Both Congress and BJP are destabilising the peace of the state according to me. Both Congress and BJP want these kind of incidents".