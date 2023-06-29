Shivakumar Makes Veiled Attack On Siddaramaiah? DyCM Says 'Someone Works Hard, But...'

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, has ignited a heated political debate by suggesting that some individuals take credit for the hard work of others, triggering a credit war in the state's political landscape. Shivakumar, a prominent Congress leader, made these remarks during an address at an MLAs' training camp held in Nelamangala.

During his speech, Shivakumar referred to the construction of the Vidhan Soudha, the state legislature building, stating, "When this was constructed, the prisoners carried the stones with chains on their legs to build. Those days, we never had types of machinery. They used to carry it to the top with bare hands. Whoever constructed this building is not here, but we are sitting here and holding court. Likewise, someone works hard, but someone else is enjoying the privilege of it. Life is like that."

Although Shivakumar did not explicitly mention Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the BJP has alleged the Deputy CM of launching a veiled attack on the current CM. This latest controversy comes after Shivakumar previously claimed that Siddaramaiah, during his previous tenure, was "scared" to proceed with an infrastructure project in Bengaluru, suggesting that he would not have succumbed to pressure had he been in charge.

Siddaramaiah was scared: DK Shivakumar

Shivakumar stated, "Many give me suggestions of building tunnels and flyovers. In the previous Siddaramaiah regime, they wanted to build a steel bridge, but there was a huge uproar and outrage over it. Siddaramaiah and KJ George got scared. If I were in their positions, I would not have budged and would have proceeded with it."

The DyCM was referring to a proposed 6.7 km-long flyover between Basaveshwara Circle and Hebbal Junction, which was approved by the previous Congress government led by Siddaramaiah in mid-2016 as a measure to alleviate congestion on the road leading to the Kempegowda International Airport.

It is pertinent to mention that Congress emerged victorious in the recent Karnataka assembly elections, securing an impressive mandate of 135 out of the 224 seats. However, the party faced a conundrum regarding the appointment of the Chief Minister, with Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar emerging as the top contenders. Following four days of intense deliberations, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge nominated Siddaramaiah for the post. In a show of unity, DK Shivakumar, a prominent rival for the position, was appointed as Siddaramaiah's deputy. The official swearing-in ceremony took place in Bengaluru on May 20, signifying the commencement of their tenure.