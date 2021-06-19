Shivakumar Warns Cong Netas Against Projecting CM Face As Siddaramaiah Gets MLA's Backing

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief DK Shivakumar warned party members against projecting leaders as CM candidates for the next Assembly elections and asked them to 'stay in their limits.' Shivakumar's remarks on Friday came after Chamrajpet MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan once again projected Siddaramaiah to lead Congress as its CM candidate in the next elections. Informing that Zameer Ahmed Khan and other leaders were warned against speaking on the CM post, DK Shivakumar told reporters on Friday that the Congress would contest the upcoming elections under collective leadership.

Shivakumar flays Congress MLA for projecting Siddaramaiah as CM candidate

Further, DK Shivakumar claimed that the Congress high command had cautioned Zameer Ahmed Khan on making remarks which could harm the party. As per reports, Zameer Ahmed Khan expressed his desire to see Siddaramaiah as the next CM while attending an event at his constituency along with the former Karnataka CM. The Congress legislator claimed that the people of Karnataka wanted to see Siddaramaiah as CM once again and said that the party High Command had to accept that decision. It is pertinent to point out that DK Shivakumar is seen as a potential CM candidate for the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections alongside Siddaramaiah, who previously had maintained that he wouldn't return as CM after the downfall of the Congress-JD(U) coalition government in 2019.

'Karnataka Congress united': DK Shivakumar

Earlier in June, DK Shivakumar had asserted that everyone in Congress was working in tandem and were giving their best to ensure victory in the 2023 Assembly elections. "Joining together is beginning, thinking together is progress and working together is the key to success. One person fighting alone cannot succeed, but when party leaders and workers put their best foot forward and work in coordination, they can all succeed as a team, and so will we", Shivakumar had said. Addressing party workers at the felicitation ceremony of newly sworn-in Maski MLA Basanagouda Turavihala at the KPCC office in Bengaluru, he had asked party workers to work hard.

"Even if one loses an election, do not take to your heart. Keep serving the people, hard work will pay off", he had said.

Rift in Karnataka cabinet

In January, days after reshuffling his cabinet, Yediyurappa reorganized some of the portfolios allocated to the seven newly inducted ministers after four cabinet ministers - JC Madhuswamy, MTB Nagaraja, K Sudhakar and K Gopalaiah complained of the reshuffled portfolios. Apart from JC Madhuswamy, the other three ministers recently jumped ship from Congress and JDS respectively - propping up the Yediyurappa government. After waiting for a year, Karnataka CM Yediyurappa inducted seven legislators namely - MTB Nagaraj, R Shankar, CP Yogeshwar, Umesh Katti, Arvind Limbavali, Murugesh Nirani, S Angara into his cabinet on January 13. Senior BJP ministers like Anand Singh, CC Patil, Kota Srinivas Poojari, Prabhu Chauhan, A Shivaram Hebbar too had to let go of several key ministries to the new inductees leading to discontent in the Karnataka BJP camp. Yediyurappa formed his government on August 26, 2019 with the help of 16 rebels who switched from Congress & JDS.