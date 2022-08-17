Former Karnataka minister and senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa, on Tuesday, levelled massive allegations in connection with the violent clashes that broke out between two groups in Shivamogga over the installation of Veer Savarkar's flex at Ameer Ahmed circle on August 15, where a youth was stabbed.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, the MLA from Karnataka's Shivamogga, Eshwarappa, claimed Congress' involvement and accused the party of instigating such anti-national activities by supporting extremist groups like the Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). He stated that even after the violent clashes, Congress has not condemned the incident.

"The accused who defaced Savarkar's poster is currently in jail and is a member of SDPI. His wife is a Congress corporator in Shivamogga's civic body. Congress and SDPI are involved...Even after this incident took place, none of the Congress leaders has come forward and condemned the incident, be it Siddaramaiah or DK Shivakumar," Eshwarappa said.

Speaking about his 'Muslim Goonda' remark, he clarified that he was not accusing any specific community, but was stating that a group of ani-social elements belonging to the community had orchestrated the violence.

"Muslim Goondas have done this work. I am not calling all Muslims goondas (goons). Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged everyone to live peacefully and united irrespective of their communities. I am saying some goondas from the Muslim community have done this. What else to call them?", the former Karnataka Minister told Republic.

Eshwarappa lashes out at Siddaramaiah

Reacting to Congress leader Siddaramaiah's remark, wherein he questioned why Savarkar's poster was placed in a Muslim area, the BJP leader lashed out and said, "Is this land owned by Siddaramaiah? India's land belongs to each and every citizen of the country not to a particular community. We will put the posters of great leaders everywhere in the country, whether it is of Savarkar, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, or Vallabhbhai Patel. We don't have to ask for the permission of Siddaramaiah for putting posters of national heroes".

Earlier, while speaking to the reporters Shivamogga MLA KS Eshwarappa had said, "The government and police have brought peace to the area and we are happy about that. Yesterday, schools and colleges were shut down but today they are open... Two of our workers were murdered when we have a government in the centre and in the state. There is agitation and even I am agitated and pained. The cause of death is important. I am directly saying that not only Shivamogga, not only in the South but across the country in all the states, it is Congress who is supporting the anti-nationalists PFI and SDPI."

Shivamogga clashes

On the occasion of the 76th Independence Day celebrations, a group in Karnataka tried to install VD Savarkar's posters at the Amir Ahmed circle in Shivamogga. Soon after this, the followers of Tipu Sultan allegedly tried to tear the banners of Savarkar to place banners of Tipu Sultan. Following this, clashes broke out in Karnataka, leading to a tense situation in the state.

As the situation turned adverse, police resorted to mild lathi-charge to disperse the crowd amid violent clashes. The authorities also deployed additional forces in the concerned area. Subsequently, prohibitory orders under Section 144 were imposed in the entire district on August 15. Notably, during the ruckus, a youth - Prem Singh - was stabbed in the Gandhi Bazar area of the city.

(Image: Republic)