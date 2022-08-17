Shivamogga Clashes: Cong Leader Defends Husband; 'Allegations False, No Poster Was Torn'

Congress corporator and wife of the leader of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) Asif who expressed objection over the poster of Veer Savarkar inside a mall in Karnataka, has defended him by saying he has wrongly been accused.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday accused the SDPI, Congress and PFI for causing the recent clashes in Shivamogga, after posters of Savarkar and other freedom fighters were removed during an event. The incident is said to have taken place on August 13, a couple of days before the 76th Independence Day of India.

Asif's wife who is a Congress corporator, while speaking to Republic Media Network about the matter said, "Veer Savarkar's photos have not been ripped anywhere. All the allegations are wrong. They haven't damaged anything in the mall. My husband might have spoken loudly but that does not mean he is wrong. They were just asking about why no pictures of Muslim freedom fighters were put up. "

When quizzed about the leaked video which clearly shows SDPI man Asif and his men instructing the people to remove the posters, the Congress leader said, "Play the video clips once again and you'll find out that no poster of Veer Savarkar was torn. People on social media are saying all sorts of wrong things on Savarkar, yet no action is being taken against them."

"Tipu Sultan was also a freedom fighter, yet nobody is talking about the good things he did," she added.

Eshwarappa Levels Charges Against Congress, PFI & SDPI Amid Shivamogga Clashes

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and MLA from Karnataka's Shivamogga KS Eshwarappa on Wednesday levelled charges against Congress, Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in the VD Savarkar poster case wherein some people allegedly removed the posters of Savarkar and other freedom fighters during an event in Shivamogga.

The Karnataka BJP leader claimed that the person who took down the poster of freedom fighter Veer Savarkar was an SDPI worker. Referring to the incident he said, "There were photos of so many great personalities, however, he (alleged accused) only removed the poster of Savarkar. Then he removed the posters of Vallabhbhai Patel and other leaders. Even after this, we peacefully protested against it, demanding the arrests of those who removed the poster of Savarkar. Within 24 hours, the state police arrested the culprit and now he is in jail."

Shivamogga clashes

On the occasion of the 76th Independence Day celebrations, a group in Karnataka tried to install VD Savarkar's posters at the Amir Ahmed circle in Shivamogga. Soon after this, the followers of Tipu Sultan allegedly tried to tear the banners of Savarkar to place banners of Tipu Sultan. Following this, clashes broke out in Karnataka, leading to a tense situation in the state.

As the situation turned adverse, police resorted to mild lathi-charge to disperse the crowd amid violent clashes.

The authorities also deployed additional forces in the concerned area. Subsequently, prohibitory orders under Section 144 were imposed in the entire district on August 15. Notably, during the ruckus, a youth-- Prem Singh was stabbed in the Gandhi Bazar area of the city.