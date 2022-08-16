Shivamogga Clashes: Karnataka CM Orders Strict Probe, HM Reviews Situation With ADGP

A day after clashes broke out in Karnataka's Shivamogga over VD Savarkar and Tipu Sultan posters, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday broke his silence and said that it is not right for him to comment on the matter, especially when the investigation is underway. He also informed that the state police have been instructed to conduct a stringent investigation and take action against those involved.

"It is not right to comment on the matter when the investigation is underway. I've instructed the police to conduct a stringent investigation," Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told Republic TV.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra also held a meeting with Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Law and Order Alok Kumar and other senior police officials in Shivamogga to review the situation prevailing in the state. He further informed that Karnataka police have arrested four people in connection with the violence, while section 144 has also been imposed in parts of the Shivamogga district in view of the tense situation.

The Karnataka Home Minister said, "Nobody should take the law into their hands at any cost. What's wrong with installing a poster of Savarkar? He fought for the freedom of the country."

The Home Minister further added, "We don't decide anything on the basis of religion. Peace must prevail, we have to maintain law and order in the state. We'll hold a thorough investigation. No such events should happen in the state again."

What led to Shivamogga clashes?

On the occasion of the 76th Independence Day celebrations, a group in Karnataka tried to install VD Savarkar's posters at the Amir Ahmed circle in Shivamogga. Soon after this, the followers of Tipu Sultan allegedly tried to tear the banners of Savarkar to place banners of Tipu Sultan. Following this, clashes broke out in Karnataka, leading to a tense situation in the state.

As the situation turned adverse, police resorted to mild lathi-charge to disperse the crowd amid violent clashes. The authorities also deployed additional forces in the concerned area. Subsequently, prohibitory orders under Section 144 were imposed in the entire district on August 15.