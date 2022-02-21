Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Urges Centre To Ban PFI; 'Radicalising People'

With more and more voices coming together for a probe in the role of Popular Front of India in the killing of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha, Assam Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Himata Biswa Sarma said that the radical organization should be banned. Speaking to the media, Sarma alleged that the organization was involved in subversive activities. Also, in radicalizing people.

"Assam has been demanding a complete ban on PFI for a long time, and we still continue with our demand to the Central government that the PFI should be banned immediately. Not because of what they are doing in the case of hijab, that is a democratic protest, I don't have any issue. But they are directly involved in subversive activities...they are involved in radicalizing people," the Assam CM, and BJP leader said, adding that he is sure that at some point, the demand will be considered.

23-year-old, Harsha working with the Bajrang Dal was attacked by unknown assailants in Karnataka's Shiavmogga district on Sunday night. He was taken to the Mc Gann district hospital where he passed away.

Karnataka Home Minister confirms arrest of 3 in the murder case

As demand for PFI's role in the murder grows, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra addressed a press conference earlier in the day assuring the arrest of all those involved in the killing. Speaking to reporters, the Karnataka Home Minister confirmed that 3 arrests had already been made in the case, and they are now being interrogated. He said that more arrests are expected on the basis of the interrogation.

"We will take a call on how to take this forward. It is too early right now," Jnanendra said, on demands of NIA probe in the murder case coming from many, including Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje.

Several Bajrang Dal workers had gathered outside the Mc Gann district hospital to protest against the shocking murder of Harsha, whereafter Section 144 was imposed in the district. Speaking on the same, Jnanendra assured that the government would not let the law and order deteriorate, or protests spread outside of Shivamogga. Assuring the deployment of enough security personnel, he revealed that forces from Bengaluru were being brought in.