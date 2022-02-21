Shivamogga Murder: BJP's CT Ravi Calls It A 'conspiracy', Says 'case Can Be Given To NIA'

After the 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist, Harsha, was brutally hacked to death in Shivamogga by unknown assailants, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary CT Ravi on Monday termed the murder as a 'conspiracy', stating that the investigation can be handed over to the National Investigation Team (NIA).

Speaking to ANI, CT Ravi said, "Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was murdered yesterday. I think it's a conspiracy. He has been murdered under a conspiracy. A serious inquiry should be conducted. If needed, the case should be handed over to NIA. The Government should conduct a serious enquiry as the situation may trigger a reaction."

'Call on NIA probe will be taken later': Karnataka Home Min

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra assured that the government would not let the law and order situation deteriorate, or protests spread outside of Shivamogga. Jnanendra also responded to Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje's demand for an NIA investigation, saying that it was too early to take a call on it.

"We have arrested a few people, the information will be released. Three people are arrested and subject to the investigation, we don't want to disclose anything further at this point in time. Interrogation is yet to be conducted. Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has demanded an NIA probe, we will take a call on how to take this forward," he said.

Earlier, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje in a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai raised questions about Popular Front of India's (PFI's) role and demanded an NIA probe in the Bajrang Dal activist's murder in Shivamogga district.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has also demanded a thorough probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the matter while alleging that organisations like Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Popular Front of India (PFI) have direct involvement in the murder case.

26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha killed

On Sunday night, 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was hacked to death in Shivamogga by unknown assailants. While the saffron worker was immediately taken to the hospital, he was declared dead on arrival, said the police. Several Bajrang Dal workers have gathered outside the hospital to protest against the shocking murder. Section 144 has been imposed in Shivamogga and the police are probing the case.

Image: Facebook/@CTRAVIBJP, HARSHA HINDU