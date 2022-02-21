Shivamogga Murder Case: Minister Eshwarappa To Speak To CM Basavaraj Bommai For NIA Probe

Amid uproar over the killing of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha in Karnataka's Shivamogga, Minister KS Eshwarappa said that he will speak to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai about an NIA probe in the incident. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader said that if the NIA probes the case, it will be clear as to which of the organizations, parties and people are involved in the killing of the activist.

Speaking of the murder of Harsha, Eshwarappa said," After the incident took place, I got a call from the Superintendent of Police of the region, and others, while I was in Udupi for the inauguration of a Gaushala. I got a call there... after which I rushed, and reached Shivagomma today morning. I told the press that three people killed our worker, a very nice man. Who all are behind the killing will only be known after a thorough investigation, I had told the press."

The Minister added, "The same was reiterated by our Home Minister Araga Jnanendra. Three people have been arrested in relation to the killing. After their interrogation, it would be known how many more are there behind it, Jnanendra has said."

23-year-old Harsha, working with the Bajrang Dal, was attacked by unknown assailants in Karnataka's Shiavmogga district on Sunday night. He was taken to the Mc Gann district hospital where he passed away.

Activist's family demands justice

Meanwhile, the grieved family of the Bajrang Dal activist spoke to Republic TV. Inconsolable, the activist's mother, standing with his sister, highlighted how Harsha just cared about India and wanted to serve the country no matter in what capacity.

"My son sacrificed his life for the country...He was a good citizen. Last night, he went out for dinner. I don't know what happened after that," his mother said. She added, "I want justice for my son, get my son justice. All those behind this gruesome act should be booked. The same was reiterated by the Bajrang Gal activist's sister, who added, "My mother does not want false promises."

The family, as per reports, was informed that Harsha was hacked to death in Karnataka's Shivamogga district via a call. There were numerous videos of the Bajrang Dal activist lying in a pool of blood made and circulated on social media websites, the family had also received the videos.