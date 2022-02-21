Shivamogga Murder: Karnataka Home Minister States Three Arrested, Call On NIA Probe Later

In the wake of the Shivamogga murder, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra addressed a press conference on Monday assuring the arrest of all those involved in the killing. Speaking to reporters, the Karnataka Home Minister announced that 3 arrests had already been made in the case, and interrogation of the accused would reveal the truth behind the killing. Given that the case was in its preliminary stages, details of the arrested accused would be revealed at a later stage, he said.

"We've not yet received any final report related to arrests. We've taken some people into custody. Inquiry is going on. Very soon we'll get information related to the murder, which can be said only after investigation. I met my parents and sisters (of Harsha) and consoled them. They asked me for justice. I've assured them about bringing culprits to book," Araga Jnanendra said.

We have instructed police officials to analyse the situation and maintain law & order; have to take care for 2-3 days: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on violence breaking out in view of the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha



'Won't let protests spread, call on NIA probe will be taken later': Jnanendra

The state Home Minister also assured that the government would not let the law and order deteriorate, or protests spread outside of Shivamogga. Assuring the deployment of enough security personnel, he revealed that forces from Bengaluru were being brought in. Jnanendra also responded to Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje demand for an NIA investigation, saying that it was too early to take a call on it.

"We have arrested a few people, the information will be released. Three people are arrested and subject to the investigation, we don't want to disclose anything further at this point in time. Interrogation is yet to be conducted. Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has demanded an NIA probe, we will take a call on how to take this forward," he said.

He added, "We won't allow protests to spread, we have enough security forces including RAF. Personnel from Bengaluru are also being sent. We don't have information on who has committed to crime, how many are involved. As for my information, 5 are involved. Exactly how many more people or those behind executing this plan, we will only know after investigation. If we have to ban any organization, we will see. Only after investigation, will we know who is behind this," he added.

On Sunday night, 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was hacked to death in Shivamogga by unknown assailants. While the saffron worker was immediately taken to the hospital, he was declared dead on arrival, said the police. Several Bajrang Dal workers have gathered outside the hospital to protest against the shocking murder. Section 144 has been imposed in Shivamogga and the police are probing the case.