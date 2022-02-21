Shivamogga Murder: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar Condemns Harsha's Killing; Seeks Urgent Probe

After the 26-year old Bajrang Dal activist, Harsha, was brutally stabbed to death in Shivamogga, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday urged the Central Government to investigate his murder and ensure that justice is served soon. The Union Minister also appealed to others to maintain peace and let the Centre focus on the probe.

MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar tweeted:

I strongly condemn killing of 26 year old Harsha in Shivamogga.



I pray that his soul rests in peace and urge the #GoK to investigate and ensure justice soonest.



I appeal to all to remain calm and allow Govt to pursue this case. #Harsha #OmShanti #Karnataka — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) February 21, 2022

Earlier on Monday, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra addressed a press conference, ensuring the arrest of all those involved in the murder. While speaking to the media, the Karnataka Home Minister announced that three people have been arrested in the case, and interrogation of the accused would reveal the truth behind the killing. "Given that the case was in its preliminary stages, details of the arrested accused would be revealed at a later stage," he further stated.

"We have not yet received any final report related to arrests. We've taken some people into custody. Inquiry is going on. Very soon we'll get information related to the murder, which can be said only after investigation. I met my parents and sisters (of Harsha) and consoled them. They asked me for justice. I've assured them about bringing culprits to book," Araga Jnanendra said.

The Karnataka Home Minister also visited the Meggan Hospital in Shivamogga and consoled Harsha's grieving family members. The victim was a beloved activist of RSS and VHP and helped actively during pandemic times, according to the Karnataka Home Minister.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje in a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai raised questions about Popular Front of India's (PFI's) role and demanded a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe in the Bajrang Dal activist's murder in Shivamogga district

26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha killed

On Sunday night, 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was hacked to death in Shivamogga by unknown assailants. While the saffron worker was immediately taken to the hospital, he was declared dead on arrival, said the police. Several Bajrang Dal workers have gathered outside the hospital to protest against the shocking murder. Section 144 has been imposed in Shivamogga and the police are probing the case.

