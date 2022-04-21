Shivpal Dares Akhilesh Yadav To Expel Him From SP Legislature Party Amid Bonhomie with BJP

In a latest political update from Uttar Pradesh, Shivpal Singh Yadav, who had resolved his severed ties with nephew Akhilesh Yadav ahead of 2022 assembly polls, has now dared the latter to expel him from the SP Legislature Party over his alleged growing bonhomie with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). It is important to note that Shivpal Singh Yadav is Akhilesh's uncle and is the chief of the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia), and had won the recent UP polls on a Samajwadi Party ticket.

Shivpal Yadav dares Akhilesh to expel him

He had also not attended a meeting of SP MLAs soon after the election results were out, since then, there have been speculations that he might cross over to the BJP.

While speaking to the media, Shivpal responded to a question over his alleged closeness with the saffron party and said, "As of now there is no decision on this matter. When the right time comes, I will definitely tell everyone about it." "It's an irresponsible comment. I contested the election on the symbol of the Samajwadi Party. If they think they need to take a decision immediately then they can expel me from the legislature party," he added.

Shivpal vs Akhilesh

The rift between Shivpal Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav has been widening after the uncle was not invited to a meeting of newly elected SP MLAs on March 26. Shivpal Yadav then skipped a meeting of the opposition alliance chaired by Akhilesh Yadav. He later went to CM’s residence here, fuelling speculation that he could be changing sides. Another member of the Yadav family has already crossed over. Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav joined the BJP before the assembly elections. Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav met his father, SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav in New Delhi on Saturday. But it is not known what transpired between them.