Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh polls in February 2022, on November 7, the Pagatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav affirmed the alliance of his party with estranged Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party will be great 'if it happens'. In addition, he admitted to the media that he had been meaning to achieve this goal for over two years now.

"I have been seeking this (alliance with SP) for the last two years. It will be great if it happens," Shivpal Yadav had said.

'Necessity of change of power in Uttar Pradesh': PSP chief Shivpal Singh Yadav

Slamming Bharatiya Janata Party, Singh outrightly stated that people are disappointed in the ruling party and accused BJP of placing false promises during polls.

"BJP made false promises at the time of elections, so there is a necessity of a change of power in the state," Shivpal Yadav stated

Highlighting his inclination towards reconciliation, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav, on Sunday, had announced that his party will form an alliance with his relative Shivpal Singh Yadav's party PSP and vouched that he would give him 'full respect'.

"It has been the endeavour of the Samajwadi Party to stitch an alliance with smaller parties. Naturally, we are going to forge an alliance with the party of Uncle Shivpal Yadav as well. Samajwadi Party will give him full respect," said Akhilesh Yadav.

"Many small parties joined hands with SP. Recently, Om Prakash Rajbhar (Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party President) held a historic programme in Mau and allied with the SP," Yadav had added.

Shivpal Yadav & Samajwadi Party's feud

In 2018, Shivpal Yadav announced the formation of PSP after breaking ties with the Samajwadi party and after Akhilesh Yadav had taken over the reins of the Party from his father Mulayam Singh. Notably, Shivpal Yadav had served as Public Works Department and Irrigation Minister in the Samajwadi Party administration before calling it quits. Experts say that the family feud had adversely affected the Party's reputation and further incurred drastic losses in the 2017 elections as Shivpal Yadav was often referred to as a close aide to Mulayam Singh Yadav.