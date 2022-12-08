Shivpal Yadav Announces Merger With Akhilesh's SP To 'fight Unitedly' In 2024 Elections

Shivpal Yadav, the founder of the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia), announced to have partnered with his nephew Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP) for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The announcement comes as SP candidate and Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav is heading toward a one-sided victory in the Mainpuri bypoll conducted on December 5.

"We have merged Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) into Samajwadi Party. In 2024, we will fight unitedly. From today, there will be a Samajwadi Party flag (on the car)", Shivpal Yadav said while in Saifai.

Taking to their official Twitter handle, the Samajwadi Party also shared a picture of the uncle-nephew pair holding an SP flag announcing their merger.

Although the announcement came on the result day for the bypolls and assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, the strengthening bond between the two parties was apparent even before the elections. Ahead of the Mainpuri bypoll, Shivpal Yadav had promised his support to SP and asked his party workers to ensure Dimple Yadav's victory in the elections. As a result, she is currently leading in the Mainpuri constituency with 5,09,148 votes ahead of BJP's Raghuraj Singh Shakya (2,68,826).

Dimple Yadav contested the election from the constituency which was vacated after the demise of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav in October this year. Apart from Mainpuri, SP has also fielded its candidate in Rampur where the party's Md Asim Raja and BJP's Akash Saxena are in a close contest. While the latter has so far bagged 33,707 votes, the former surprisingly took over with 42,278 votes. Rampur is considered a stronghold of SP's Azam Khan who was removed from the electoral roll in November over his 2019 case of alleged hate speech.

Interestingly, Akhilesh Yadav's party also seems to be leaving a mark in Gujarat's Kutiyana constituency, where Kandhalbhai Sarmanbhai Jadeja is leading with 56,025. Trailing Jadeja is the BJP's Dheliben Maldebhai Odedara who has 32,280, according to the Election Commission's latest data.