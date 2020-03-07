'There Can Be An Understanding': Shivpal Yadav Drops Hint Of Reconciliation With SP

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav has once again tried to reach out to Samajwadi Party head and estranged nephew Akhilesh Yadav for an "understanding" ahead of 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. The hint was dropped while Shivpal was in a visit to Firozabad to meet former SP legislator Azim Bhai at the district jail on Friday. He said there was no dispute within the family.

"There can be an understanding with the Samajwadi Party about seats for the 2022 state polls. The election symbol will, however, be ours which is a 'key'," Shivpal Yadav told reporters.

After crushing defeat from the hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2017 UP polls, the rift in the Yadav clan deepened and questions on Akhilesh's grip on SP echoed. In 2018, Shivpal parted ways with the Samajwadi Party, founded by his elder brother Mulayam Singh. However, his splinter party didn't take off and was defeated in 2019 Lok Sabha polls in the UP seats.

Reconciliation?

Shivpal's latest remark hinting reconciliation in the Yadav clan may well stem from the fact that the socialist parties in the state have been steadily progressing downwards as the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP expands its political sphere in traditional Samajwadi vote bank. Nonetheless, there has been no response from the SP camp over Shivpal's comment.

Uttar Pradesh will head to polls in early 2022. The BJP has been able to shatter caste equations in the previous election and bag a two-thirds majority. Congress, SP and Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party will be vying to win back voters, especially from rural UP and scheduled castes, to make a comeback.

