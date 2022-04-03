Shivpal Yadav Hints At Saffron Switch; Starts Following PM Modi, CM Yogi On Twitter

Adding to the speculation of his increasing bonhomie with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shivpal Singh Yadav, on Saturday, started following Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Twitter and Koo.

With the latest additions, Yadav now follows 12 Twitter accounts, which include the Dalai Lama, the President of India, the Prime Minister's Office and the UP Chief Minister's Office. He also started following UP’s former deputy Chief Minister Dr Dinesh Sharma, amid brewing differences with nephew Akhilesh Yadav.

Though Shivpal has denied rumours of joining the saffron brigade, the PSP-L chief has said he would announce his future move "at the right time".

Speculations have been rife about Shivpal Yadav favouring the BJP ever since he expressed strong resentment over not being invited to a meeting of MLAs convened by SP President Akhilesh Yadav on March 26. Akhilesh was elected the party's legislative leader in that meeting.

Shivpal Yadav had successfully contested the recent Assembly polls on the Samajwadi Party symbol from his traditional Jaswantnagar seat in Etawah. Peeved over not being called to the legislative party meeting, Shivpal skipped a meeting of the rainbow alliance called by Akhilesh on March 31 as well.

He rather chose to meet CM Yogi Adityanath at his official residence the same day, leading to speculation about his joining the saffron party. However, UP Deputy CM Keshav Maurya said nothing should be read between the lines into the Yogi-Shivpal meeting.

"Yogi Adityanath is the Chief Minister of 24 crore people in Uttar Pradesh. Anyone can meet him. Recently, he also met Akhilesh Yadav," said the UP Deputy CM, downplaying the meeting between the two leaders.

Shivpal, too, denied rumours, saying that he would speak about his future course of action at an appropriate time.

Cracks in the Yadav family

After being at loggerheads since 2017 and Shivpal Yadav launching his political outfit, the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia), in 2019, Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle decided to mend fences just before the recent Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. On the eve of the state polls, the duo put up a united front, appearing together at the residence of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Shivpal's latest move to follow BJP leaders on social media amid differences with the SP leadership is seen as yet another step in the PSP(L) chief's growing proximity to the BJP.

(With agency inputs)