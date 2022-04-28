Shivpal Yadav Hits Back At Nephew Akhilesh Over 'childish' Statement; 'Expel Me'

The war of words between Shivpal Yadav and his nephew Akhilesh Yadav escalated with the former daring the SP chief to expel him from the Legislative Party. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, the SP president refrained from addressing the rift with his uncle and instead mocked BJP for the delay in inducting him into the party. At the same time, he denied being miffed with the former Uttar Pradesh Minister. Hitting back at him, Shivpal Yadav opined that the Leader of Opposition in the UP Assembly had made a "childish" statement.

Akhilesh Yadav remarked, " If wants to induct my chacha (uncle), then it is a good thing. It should induct him quickly. Why are BJP leaders delaying things? You should analyze why they are thinking about this. I am not upset with him. BJP should answer why it is so happy."

"It is an irresponsible statement. It is a childish statement. I am one of the 111 SP MLAs who won the election. If he wants to send me to BJP, expel me," Shivpal Yadav retorted.

Infighting in SP

An MLA of the Jaswantnagar Assembly constituency since 1996, Shivpal Yadav formed Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) on August 29, 2018, after leaving SP. Brushing aside initial hiccups, Akhilesh Yadav had announced an alliance between SP and PSP(L) for the UP Assembly election after meeting his uncle on December 16, 2021. While Shivpal Yadav retained his seat contesting the election on an SP ticket, the party could win only 111 seats as against BJP who romped to a second successive win by bagging 255 seats in the 403-member Assembly.

The uneasy truce unravelled after the election results when Shivpal Yadav complained that he was not invited to a meeting of MLAs in which his nephew was elected as the Legislative Party leader. Thereafter, he skipped a meeting of alliance leaders called by Akhilesh Yadav and met UP CM Yogi Adityanath. This set the rumour mills abuzz about the possibility of the PSP(L) chief joining BJP and getting a ticket to contest the Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat or a Rajya Sabha berth.