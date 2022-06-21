Shivpal Yadav Makes Displeasure Public As Bypolls Loom; Takes Veiled Dig At Akhilesh Yadav

In a key development ahead of the Lok Sabha bypolls, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief Shivpal Yadav expressed displeasure with Samajwadi Party. The by-elections for Rampur and Azamgarh were necessitated after sitting MPs Azam Khan and Akhilesh Yadav resigned after their election to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly in March. Though the election in these constituencies will take place on June 23, the results shall be declared three days later. While Akhilesh Yadav's cousin Dharmendra Yadav is in the poll fray from Azamgarh, SP has given the Rampur ticket to Asim Raja.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Shivpal Yadav revealed that he was not actively campaigning for the SP candidates as he had received no such mandate from his nephew Akhilesh. He stated, "I am not saying anything. I am silent. My party is not contesting. So, I am silent. No one has given me an invitation. My eyes and ears are closed". For the by-elections, BJP has named Ghanshyam Lodhi and actor Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' as its candidates from Rampur and Azamgarh respectively.

Shivpal Yadav at loggerheads with nephew

An MLA of the Jaswantnagar Assembly constituency since 1996, Shivpal Yadav formed PSP(L) on August 29, 2018, after leaving SP. Brushing aside initial hiccups, Akhilesh Yadav announced an alliance between SP and PSP(L) for the UP Assembly election after meeting his uncle on December 16, 2021. While Shivpal Yadav retained his seat contesting the election on an SP ticket, the party could win only 111 seats as against BJP who romped to a second successive win by bagging 255 seats in the 403-member Assembly.

The uneasy truce unravelled after the election results when Shivpal Yadav complained that he was not invited to a meeting of MLAs in which his nephew was elected as the Legislative Party leader. Thereafter, he skipped a meeting of alliance leaders called by Akhilesh Yadav and met Adityanath. This set the rumour mills abuzz about the possibility of the PSP(L) chief joining the BJP and getting a ticket to contest the Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat or a Rajya Sabha berth.

In another sign of infighting within SP, Shivpal Yadav met 10-time MLA Azam Khan in the Sitapur Jail on April 22 and echoed the sentiment that the party hasn't adequately supported him. He opined, "Azam Khan is a senior member of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly and one of the founding members of the Samajwadi Party but SP is not helping him. He was also a member of the Rajya Sabha. It is very unfortunate that Samajwadi Party is not fighting like Azam Khan". On May 22, Azam Khan who recently got bail and Shivpal Yadav skipped the meeting of opposition MLAs chaired by the SP chief.