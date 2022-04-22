Shivpal Yadav Meets Azam Khan In Sitapur Jail; Says 'SP Not Helping Him'

On Friday, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party president Shivpal Yadav reached Sitapur to meet Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan. Azam Khan has been detained at the Sitapur jail. Shivpal Yadav stated that Azam Khan is one of the senior members of the SP and the party is not fighting like him.

Earlier, SP leader Azam Khan’s media in-charge had accused party president Akhilesh Yadav of ignoring his colleague and the Muslim community, sparking speculation of a rift in the party. Since this meeting, there has been a political stir toward launching a third morcha over his alleged growing bonhomie with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Azam Khan is a senior member of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly and one of the founding members of the Samajwadi Party but SP is not helping him. He was also a member of the Rajya Sabha. It is very unfortunate that Samajwadi Party is not fighting like Azam Khan. There are really small cases registered against him and his issue should have been raised in Lok Sabha. If the party would have staged a protest under Mulayam Singh Yadav's supervision, the Prime Minister would have responded. The nation knows very well that PM Modi respects Neta Ji a lot. Now, only one case is remaining on him and I stand with Azam Bhai," Shivpal said.

On being asked of forming the third morcha, Shivpal Yadav said, "Let him come out of jail, the appropriate decision will be taken."

Shivpal vs Akhilesh

Shivpal Singh Yadav, who had resolved his severed ties with nephew Akhilesh Yadav ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls, has now dared the latter to expel him from the SP Legislature Party over his alleged growing bonhomie with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). It is important to note that Shivpal Singh Yadav is Akhilesh's uncle and the chief of the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia), and had won the recent UP polls on a Samajwadi Party ticket.

The rift between Shivpal Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav has been widening after the uncle was not invited to a meeting of newly elected SP MLAs on March 26. Shivpal Yadav then skipped a meeting of the opposition alliance chaired by Akhilesh Yadav. He later went to CM’s residence here, fuelling speculation that he could be changing sides. Another member of the Yadav family has already crossed over. Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav joined the BJP before the Assembly elections. Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav met his father, SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav in New Delhi on Saturday. But it is not known what transpired between them.

(Image: ANI/Twitter)