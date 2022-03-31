Shivpal Yadav Meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath Amid Cracks In SP Alliance; 'Big Decision Soon'

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief Shivpal Yadav met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Wednesday, amid strained ties with nephew and SP president Akhilesh Yadav.

The two were together at the CM's 5 Kalidas Marg residence for about 20 minutes. The meeting was held in the backdrop of Shivpal criticising the SP chief for not inviting him to the Legislature Party meeting, where Akhilesh was elected the party leader, four days ago.

Later, Akhilesh invited Shivpal along with his alliance partners - Om Prakash Rajbhar, Pallavi Patel, and Rajpal Balyan - at the SP office on March 29, but his uncle skipped the meeting.

Although Shivpal remained tight-lipped after his meeting with the Chief Minister, his party called it a “mere courtesy visit”.

"Since he could not meet the Leader of the House after the elections, he (Shivpal) met him today after taking the oath. He also met the Speaker of the UP Legislative Assembly," PSPL spokesperson Deepak Mishra told PTI.

'Will reveal everything very soon'

Later when asked by reporters whether he will take any major decision, Shivpal Yadav said, "Very soon, I will talk about everything and tell everything."

Shivpal Yadav was sworn in as an MLA amid speculation that he "delayed" the oath-taking to indicate a strained relationship with Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. Shivpal had contested the Assembly elections from the Jaswantnagar seat on the symbol of the Samajwadi Party.

After remaining at loggerheads since 2017, Akhilesh Yadav and Shivpal Yadav had decided to mend ties just before the state Assembly elections.

Their estrangement had resulted in Shivpal Yadav launching his own party before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. In the just-concluded Assembly polls, both leaders had put up a united front. Shivpal Yadav won from his traditional Jaswantnagar seat for the sixth time.

(With agency inputs)