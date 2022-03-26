Shivpal Yadav Miffed With Nephew Akhilesh, Claims SP Renounced Him From Party Meeting

Shivpal Singh Yadav, who resolved his severed ties with nephew Akhilesh Yadav ahead of 2022 polls in Uttar Pradesh has yet again expressed his annoyance with the SP supremo, claiming that despite being a winning MLA of the party, he has not been invited to the party meeting.

PSP (L) (Pragtisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia) founder Shivpal Yadav, who won from Jaswantnagar seat from SP’s ticket, on Saturday, told ANI that he is miffed with the party for not being invited to the meeting of all SP legislators. Reportedly, the meeting was scheduled to discuss the party’s strategy as the opposition in the assembly.

'Not invited to party meeting'

"I was not invited to the party meeting. I waited for two days and cancelled all my programs for this meeting but I wasn't invited. I am an MLA from Samajwadi Party but still not invited," Shivpal told ANI.

Notably, the largest opposition party in UP maintains that SP Chief has called a separate meeting with the leaders, national presidents and legislators of all its allies on March 28.

"Akhilesh Yadav has invited leaders, national presidents and MLAs of our ally parties on March 28. They will come that day," said Naresh Uttam Patel, the SP's state president informed.

On Saturday, SP President Akhilesh Yadav presided over a gathering of all newly-elected MPs at the party's headquarters in Lucknow, where he was elected as the party's parliamentary leader.

"Akhilesh Yadav has been unanimously elected as the Leader of the SP Legislative Party. The process of electing the Leader of Opposition will be done in Assembly, the party will write and send and it will be done there," Patel informed further.

2017 fall-out between Uncle and Nephew

The development could aggravate the rift between Akhilesh and his uncle Shivpal, despite forging a pre-poll alliance. In 2017, Shivpal and Akhilesh Yadav had a fall-out. Shivpal Yadav, allegedly dissatisfied with his declining status in the SP, broke out and launched the PSP(L) in 2018. The deterioration of their relationship aggravated in 2017 when Akhilesh Yadav assumed control of the SP. This came after Shivpal Singh Yadav held SP responsible for losing the assembly elections. "The atmosphere was conducive for the party to win the elections, but there were organisational shortcomings," he had said.

With ANI Inputs

Image: PTI