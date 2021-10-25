In a startling claim, Shivpal Yadav asserted that SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav would campaign for him if Akhilesh Yadav doesn't agree to an alliance with the former. Speaking exclusively to the Republic Media Network on October 23, he revealed that his elder brother tried to broker peace between the SP president and him. Reiterating his desire to ally with SP, he stressed the need for like-minded parties to come together in order to defeat BJP in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief Shivpal Yadav remarked, "I have been trying to (forge an alliance) for the last many days. I tried even during the Lok Sabha election. At that time, I didn't even demand a single seat. I just said that the entire Samajwadi family should become one. In order to defeat BJP, we told them that our winning candidates should be respected. I should be respected."

"Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) had called me and Akhilesh. He said that we should become one and fight the elections together. I was ready and told Akhilesh to heed Netaji's advice. Netaji said that if his advice falls on deaf ears, he will campaign for me," he added. Moreover, he mentioned that his party had finished poll-related preparations in all 75 districts of the state and would be commencing the third phase of the 'Samajik Parivartan Rath Yatra' very soon.

Refuting the charge that his party was BJP's B-team, Yadav opined, "The same people who (opposed) the formation of the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) are saying this. We said that you (SP) should ally with us. We have the same secular ideology and I have always given the priority to SP as far as alliance is concerned. Then, who is BJP's B-team? We want to remove BJP. We are making rigorous attempts to remove BJP from Uttar Pradesh". According to him, the people wanted to oust the Yogi Adityanath-led government as it had failed to fulfill its promises.

Shivpal Yadav's role in UP polls

At present, Shivpal Yadav is the MLA from the Jaswantnagar Assembly constituency from where he has been winning since 1996. Since leaving SP, he has been heading the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia)- a party that he formed on August 29, 2018. Sources told Republic TV that the SP chief and Shivpal Yadav will share the stage for the celebration of Mulayam Singh Yadav's birthday on November 22 paving the way for rapprochement. In the 2017 polls, BJP won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas the SP-Congress alliance came a distant second with 54 seats.