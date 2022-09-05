Shivpal Yadav Projects Himself As Mulayam's Heir; Here's What He Said On Mainpuri Seat

Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat has become a hot topic in the political corridor as Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) founder and former Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Shivpal Yadav has set his eyes on this seat. Mainpuri has been the fortress of the SP with former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav being the current MP from the constituency.

Speaking to reporters, Shivpal Yadav said that his first priority would be to get his elder brother-- Mulayam to contest the 2024 general election from Mainpuri. Adding further he said that if the former UP CM does not contest from Mainpuri, then he will. "My first priority would be to get Mulayam Singh to contest elections but if he does not, then I will," he told reporters. Notably, the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat has been with SP since 1996 and is considered SP's stronghold.

Shivpal remark holds significance as several news media reports emerged citing SP sources claiming that Mulayam Singh Yadav is unlikely to contest the seat now, owing to his health issues. It is significant to understand that by claiming candidature from the Mainpuri seat if Mulayam does not contest the election, Shivpal wants to project himself as the heir of former UP CM against Akhilesh Yadav, who currently commands the SP. In addition to this, the Mainpuri seat is considered a symbol of Yadav land and winning the seat will definitely boost the stature of Shivpal among the Yadavs.

It is pertinent to mention that on September 01, Shivpal announced the formation of a new organisation-- Yadav Renaissance Mission for the Yadav community, and said it will fight for the cause of social justice.

'BJP will snatch Mainpuri seat': Uttar Pradesh Minister

Tourism and Culture minister under CM Yogi Adityanath-led government, Jaiveer Singh on Sunday said that the BJP will snatch the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat in the 2024 general election.

"UP BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and the general secretary (organisation) Dharmpal Singh have formulated a strategy to win all the 80 Lok Sabha seats of the state," Jaiveer Singh said, PTI reported. Singh who is an MLA from the Mainpuri constituency said that people across the state have shown their inclination towards the BJP due to the pro-poor public beneficiary schemes and programmes floated by the government.