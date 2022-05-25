Shivpal Yadav Seeks Change Of Sitting Position In UP Assembly; Cites 'seniority' As Reason

In a key political development, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) supremo Shivpal Yadav has requested the speaker of the Uttar Pradesh assembly to change his seat in the house, citing 'seniority' as the primary reason. A senior administrator of the UP assembly, while speaking to PTI, has confirmed that the PSPL leader has officially filed a letter to the principal secretary of the assembly. The UP assembly leader said, "Shivpal Singh Yadav has written a letter to the principal secretary of the UP legislative assembly requesting a change of seat."

According to sources, Shivpal Yadav's request came because he does not want to sit with Samajwadi Party leaders. "It is most likely that he does not want to sit with them (Samajwadi Party MLAs)," the source said. It is pertinent to mention here that shortly after the conclusion of the recent assembly elections, infighting has been brewing inside the Samajwadi Party.

Notably, Shivpal Yadav formed his own party after a dispute with his nephew Akhilesh Yadav. However, both the senior leaders decided to contest elections together for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Shivpal won the elections from the Jaswantnagar assembly segment in the Etawah district.

Shivpal Yadav skips Samajwadi party MLA meet

Meanwhile, Azam Khan, a party veteran, skipped the party's MLAs meeting chaired by Akhilesh Yadav before the assembly session on May 22, implying dissatisfaction inside the party. Shivpal Singh Yadav, the leader of the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia), was also absent from the meeting. The Rampur MLA, who was recently freed from prison, was unable to attend the meeting owing to health issues, according to Samajwadi Party leaders. Azam Khan's son Abdullah Azam and Shivpal Yadav, the SP MLA from Jaswant Nagar, were both absent from the meeting which was held at the Samajwadi Party headquarters in Lucknow.

"Both Azam Khan and his son Abdullah will be attending the session tomorrow. Azam Khan will sit on the left of Akhilesh Yadav and will raise issues regarding the BJP government," SP MLA Ravidas Mehrotra was quoted as saying by PTI. Khan on Monday, May 23, will take the oath and then attend the assembly session. Speaking about Shivapl Yadav's absences, Mehrotra said, "Though he won on the SP election symbol (bicycle), he is head of a party. Earlier also he had not attended a meeting."