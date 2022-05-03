Shivpal Yadav Targets Akhilesh On Eid: 'Taught Him To Walk But He Went On Trampling Me'

Penning an emotional post while extending Eid wishes on Tuesday, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief Shivpal Yadav took a veiled dig at his nephew Akhilesh. Yadav maintained that he had tolerated the lack of respect accorded to him in a bid to please the SP chief. Making clear that he was hurt by Akhilesh Yadav's approach, he indirectly accused the latter of jeopardizing his political career. While the Leader of the Opposition in the UP Assembly has denied having any misgivings about his uncle, the PSP(L) president has repeatedly dared him to sack him from the SP Legislative Party.

Taking to Twitter, Shivpal Yadav said, "I tried to satisfy him by accepting the least possible respect! Despite this, if I am angry, to what extent he must have hurt the heart! I taught him to walk. And he went on trampling me. Once again, Eid Mubarak with the immense power of restructuring, confidence and cooperation of all."

अपने सम्मान के न्यूनतम बिंदु पर जाकर मैंने उसे संतुष्ट करने का प्रयास किया!

इसके बावजूद भी अगर नाराज हूं तो किस स्तर तक उसने हृदय को चोट दी होगी!



हमने उसे चलना सिखाया..

और वो हमें रौंदते चला गया..

एक बार पुनः पुनर्गठन,आत्मविश्वास व सबके सहयोग की अप्रतिम शक्ति से ईद की मुबारकबाद। — Shivpal Singh Yadav (@shivpalsinghyad) May 3, 2022

Shivpal Yadav at loggerheads with nephew

An MLA of the Jaswantnagar Assembly constituency since 1996, Shivpal Yadav formed PSP(L) on August 29, 2018, after leaving SP. Brushing aside initial hiccups, Akhilesh Yadav announced an alliance between SP and PSP(L) for the UP Assembly election after meeting his uncle on December 16, 2021. While Shivpal Yadav retained his seat contesting the election on an SP ticket, the party could win only 111 seats as against BJP who romped to a second successive win by bagging 255 seats in the 403-member Assembly.

The uneasy truce unravelled after the election results when Shivpal Yadav complained that he was not invited to a meeting of MLAs in which his nephew was elected as the Legislative Party leader. Thereafter, he skipped a meeting of alliance leaders called by Akhilesh Yadav and met UP CM Yogi Adityanath. This set the rumour mills abuzz about the possibility of the PSP(L) chief joining BJP and getting a ticket to contest the Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat or a Rajya Sabha berth.