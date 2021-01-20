Shivpal Yadav Urges Opposition Parties To Form Non-BJP Alliance For 2022 UP Elections

Former Uttar Pradesh minister Shivpal Singh Yadav on Tuesday said that his party - Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSP-L) - got several offers from the BJP for an alliance but rejecting them all he decided to go with his estranged nephew Akhilesh Yadav. This statement from him comes almost two months after he confirmed that he will ally with the Samajwadi Party for Uttar Pradesh polls in 2022. Yadav on Tuesday also urged like-minded parties to unite against the BJP.

"We will never ally with the BJP. We got offers from the BJP several times for an alliance, but they were not accepted. We will ally with the SP. In politics, my ideology is struggle and sacrifice. I will sacrifice for making the government. My slogan is 'uproot BJP and make a non-BJP alliance. I urge all like-minded parties to unite against the BJP. If all of us unite, we can remove this BJP government," he said. When asked about his party's possible alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM, the former minister said, "I will only talk about it after discussion with leaders of other parties."

In December, Shivpal Singh met with Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar in Lucknow. The hour-long meeting was regarding Yadav partnering in the third-party coalition against the BJP. Rajbhar has already allied with AIMIM, while Shivpal Yadav has allied once again with his estranged nephew Akhilesh Yadav. Later, SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar claimed that Yadav will join the front floated by him.

Emboldened by its victory in Bihar, AIMIM has decided to try its fate in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and West Bengal. While several Opposition parties have accused Owaisi of being a 'vote-cutter' and 'BJP's B-team', the Hyderabad MP has contested saying, "It is the fundamental right of my party to contest for elections - to provide a better alternative to BJP".The incumbent BJP in Uttar Pradesh now faces Congress, Samajwadi Party, BSP, AAP, JDU, AIMIM-SBSP-, Chandrashekhar Azad's Azad Samaj Party in 2022 polls.

Akhilesh, SP and the Yadav family feud

On the other hand, former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav in November 14, ruled out alliances with any 'larger parties' for the Uttar Pradesh state elections in 2022. He had previously tied-up with Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) but broke the alliance after defeat in Lok Sabha polls. Now, Akhilesh has aligned with Shivpal, who is Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger brother.

In 2016, then Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav had faced a massive family feud with his uncle Shivpal Yadav over who will take over the party's reins from patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. The then-SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav had sided with his brother Shivpal, throwing out then-CM Akhilesh Yadav and his cousin Ram Gopal Yadav from the party for releasing a separate list of 235 candidates for the 2017 polls, countering his father's 325 candidate-list. Later, Akhilesh was reinstated, and he threw out his uncle and replaced Mulayam Singh Yadav as the party chief.

In June 2019, after the drubbing of the Samajwadi Party, Mulayam Singh Yadav launched fresh efforts to end acrimony between his son Akhilesh Yadav and brother Shivpal Singh Yadav. The Samajwadi veteran had separately met Akhilesh Yadav and Shivpal Singh Yadav, and the entire clan to settle the differences, according to PTI. The meetings had taken place in Delhi and Saifai in Uttar Pradesh.

