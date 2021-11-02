Shivpal Yadav's Party Hits Out At Akhilesh; Says 'no Justification For Discussing Jinnah'

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's glorification of Muhammad Ali Jinnah hasn't gone down well with his uncle Shivpal Yadav's party Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia). Speaking to the media on Monday, PSP-L spokesperson Arvind Yadav stressed that there was no justification for any party to discuss the man who spearheaded the formation of Pakistan on religious lines. Instead, he called upon parties to recall the contribution of India's first Education Minister Abul Kalam Azad, former President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam and freedom fighter Ashfaqulla Khan.

PSP-L spokesperson Arvind Yadav opined, "I think that any Indian Muslim who is a patriot takes the name of Abul Kalam Azad, APJ Abdul Kalam and Ashfaqulla Khan in public and feels proud. I feel that no party should not discuss Jinnah. If anyone wants to discuss, remember the pair of Ashfaqulla Khan and Ram Prasad Bismil, Abul Kalam Azad and APJ Abdul Kalam."

Akhilesh Yadav stokes controversy

Stoking a major row while campaigning for the UP Assembly polls, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed that Muhammad Ali Jinnah fought for India's independence. Addressing a public rally in Hardoi on October 31, he spoke of Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Jinnah in the same breath citing that they all became barristers after studying in the same place- a reference to the UK. Speaking on the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, he contended that they all struggled for an independent India.

Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav remarked, "Sardar Patel Ji, father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Jinnah studied in the same institute and became a barrister. They studied at the same place. They became barristers. They fought for India's freedom. They didn't refrain from taking part in any kind of struggle."

Demanding an apology from PM Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath commented, "Yesterday, his divisive mindset came to the fore once again when he tried to glorify Jinnah by likening him to Sardar Patel. I think that the people of Uttar Pradesh and India will never accept this divisive mindset. This is the Talibani mindset". Emphasising that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is the basis of the country's unity and integrity, he added that the Centre is striving for Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat under the leadership of PM Modi.