Shivpal Yadav's Support Will Not Prevent SP's Defeat In Mainpuri: OP Rajbhar

SBSP president Om Prakash Rajbhar on Saturday said that despite the support of Shivpal Singh Yadav, Samajwadi Party's defeat in Mainpuri is certain.

He claimed that his party, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, or SBSP, has become the third largest political force in Uttar Pradesh having pushed back the Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party.

"In the last Lok Sabha election, Mulayam Singh Yadav won the Mainpuri seat by a margin of 95,000 votes from the SP-BSP alliance. If the pro-BSP votes are removed from this, then the figure of SP's position will become apparent," Rajbhar told reporters on the sidelines of a party’s workers’ conference in Maniyar.

"SP is not in the fight in Mainpuri. SP leaders are only making noise." The Samajwadi Party has declared Dimple Yadav, wife of Akhilesh Yadav, as its candidate from Mainpuri for the upcoming by-election there.

Akhilesh Yadav's uncle Shivpal who defected from SP has pledged his support to Dimple Yadav.

While targeting the SP, Rajbhar alleged that the SP has governed the state four times in the past and that the people have not forgotten hooliganism, dictatorship, land grabbing, and criminals being rescued from the police station, and atrocities in their government.

"People are not ready to vote for SP now," he said.

He commented on Shivpal Singh Yadav’s on-off support to the SP and said his support will not make any difference to the outcome of the bypoll.

"Our party has six MLAs, while the Congress has two and the BSP one. BSP is ahead in terms of mass base, but zero in terms of results," Rajbhar said.

