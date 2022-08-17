Shivraj Chouhan Congratulates CEC Members After BJP Drops Him From New Parliamentary Board

Hours after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday constituted the party's Parliamentary Board and Central Election Committee (CEC), Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulated the members and said that this will give 'vastness' to the party. He also called the newly constituted committee 'capable, dedicated, and visionary.'

"The Committee constituted by BJP chief JP Nadda is capable, dedicated, and visionary. Many eminent workers have been included. I congratulate and wish luck to all the members of the Central Election Committee. This will give vastness to the party," the Chief Minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Shivraj Chouhan, Gadkari dropped from BJP parliamentary board

Earlier in the day, the BJP announced an 11-member Parliamentary Board and 15-member Central Election Committee, including the names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah, party chief JP Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. In a major rejig, senior leaders Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Nitin Gadkari were removed from the BJP's parliamentary board, the party’s highest decision-making body.

The newly constituted board will be headed by National party president Jagat Prakash Nadda and will also consist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Meanwhile, the Opposition in Madhya Pradesh is viewing Chauhan's exclusion from BJP's Parliamentary Board as a move by the party to replace its leadership in the state.

Notably, the new names in the BJP's Parliamentary Board include former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, ex-Haryana MP Sudha Yadav, former IPS officer Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, K Laxman, and Satyanarayan Jatia.

The party also constituted a 15-member Central Election Committee that will also be headed by JP Nadda and constitute PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, BS Yediyurappa, Sarbananda Sonowal, K Laxman, Sudha Yadav, BL Santosh, Satyanarayan Jatiya, Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Bhupendra Yadav, Devendra Fadnavis, Om Mathur.

Other important BJP leaders, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Maharashtra’s Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, who were believed to be inducted into the party's highest decision-making body this time, were also left out. Although, Fadnavis was named as a member of the party’s Central Election Committee which is responsible for selecting candidates during Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the country.