Shivraj Chouhan Defends Vijayvargiya's Poha Remark, Says 'he Must Have Thought It Through'

Reacting to BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya’s controversial remark on famous Indian delicacy Poha, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday spoke in the former's defence. Chouhan highlighted the fact that Vijayvargiya was a senior leader of BJP. Moreover, he remarked that Vijayvargiya must have made the comment after thinking deeply about it.

The 'Poha' controversy

On Thursday, Vijayvargiya sparked off a controversy when he talked about the construction workers at his residence. He said that he suspected them to be Bangladeshi nationals as they were eating only Poha. Claiming that they stopped working at his place two days after voicing his suspicion, he clarified that he was only warning the people. Moreover, Vijayvargiya stated that he had not lodged a formal police complaint in this regard.

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya says some of the labourers carrying out construction work at his house recently were likely to be Bangladeshis as they had "strange" eating habits and were consuming only 'poha' (flattened rice) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 23, 2020

In another astonishing claim, Vijayvargiya mentioned that a Bangladeshi terrorist was keeping a tab on his movements for the last one and a half years. He expressed concern over outsiders entering India and creating fear in the minds of people. Furthermore, the BJP general secretary asserted that the Citizenship Amendment Act would provide asylum to “genuine” refugees and help identify “intruders”.

'This government will use NPR to nationally profile people'

Congress has been at the forefront of the attack against Vijayvargiya. Addressing a press conference, Congress leader Sushmita Dev slammed the BJP leader for linking food habits and the identification of an infiltrator. Thereafter, she cited this to justify Congress' apprehension about the Centre using the National Population Register for malafide purpose.

Dev remarked, "If a senior leader like Vijayvargiya can declare anyone infiltrator because of his eating habits... If one can connect someone's nationality and connect it to national security... This is the reason why we are saying that this government will use NPR to nationally profile people."

