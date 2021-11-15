Shivraj Chouhan Hails PM Modi's Measures For Tribals, Says 'Congress Taught Wrong History'

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have declared to celebrate Birsa Munda's birth anniversary as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas. Implying that the day marks the valour of tribal warriors, CM Chouhan claimed Britishers and Congress party have distorted the country's freedom struggle. According to the Chief Minister, the history of India's freedom struggle is translated to the history of one family which is the Nehru & Gandhi clan.

"I thank PM for the decision to celebrate Bhagwan Birsa Munda's birth anniversary as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas. It's the proper display of valour of our tribal warriors. Britishers & Congress taught the wrong history. History of freedom struggle was made the history of one family," CM Chouhan told ANI.

"Our tribal heroes sacrificed everything for freedom, but Congress and the British never gave them respect by misrepresenting history. Thanks to the respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, who is repaying the debt of great heroes on the country," CM Chouhan added.

Taking to Twitter, the Madhya Pradesh CM shared, "Heartily welcome on behalf of our tribal brothers and sisters and 8 and a half crore people of the state on coming to attend Janjatiya Gaurav Divas organized on the holy land of Madhya Pradesh prosperous with the blessings of Mother Narmada, Shri Narendra Modi ji, the successful Prime Minister of India. Apart from the benefits of government schemes, the state government is also taking many steps in the direction of protecting their interests."

"Today, the enthusiasm of the tribal brothers and sisters who are coming to the capital from every nook and corner of Madhya Pradesh to pay respect and respect to our tribal heroes, Ranbankurs, who made their supreme sacrifice for the country is amazing. The entire capital welcomes you," the Chief Minister further stated.

Janjatiya Gaurav Divas

On November 10, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to commemorate November 15, the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas', marking week-long celebrations dedicated to the late tribal freedom fighter.

Tribal freedom fighter, Birsa Munda, born on November 15, 1875, hailed from the Munda Tribe. During the British rule in India, Munda spearheaded an Indian Tribal Millenarian movement across the tribal belt in the Bengal Presidency, modern-day Bihar and Jharkhand. His birth anniversary is observed as Birsa Munda Jayanti which also coincides with the Jharkhand Foundation Day.

Image: PTI