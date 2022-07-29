Shivraj Chouhan Slams Digvijaya Singh For Assaulting Cop: 'Not Expected From An Ex-CM'

After Congress' Digvijaya Singh was caught on camera manhandling a police officer after janpad panchayat elections were held in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan condemned the actions of his predecessor in the strongest of words on Friday.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, Chouhan highlighted how Digvijaya Singh was grabbing the collar of the police, shouting and banging at the gate of the Collector's office, and said that it was unruliness, impoliteness and was not befitting of a former Chief Minister.

"In the elections, victory or loss is inevitable. But such craziness that you grab the collar of the police? Who has given you this right? How can a person holding the Chief Ministerial office for 10 years do something of this sort? It is the sign of Congress going crazy. Digvijaya Singh going crazy, and it is not only unacceptable but also condemnable," Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

Digvijaya Singh along with MLAs Arif Masood, and PC Sharma reached the District Panchayat office in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, to investigate reports of fake voting. After they were stopped from entering the office, a fierce physical tussle broke out, and at one point the former Chief Minister was seen manhandling and grabbing the collar of an officer.

Meanwhile, in the elections for 143 Janpad Panchayats held on Thursday, BJP claimed to have won 102. The saffron party also claimed that Congress-backed candidates won in 29 Janpad Panchayats, Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP) candidates won in five places and Independents won in six Janpad Panchayats.

On Wednesday, out of 170 janpad panchayats, the BJP claimed to have won president's and vice president's posts in 124 places. The Congress won in 43 janpad panchayats, GGP in two and independents in four, claimed the BJP.