Shivraj Chouhan Takes A 'SRP' Jibe At Congress, Claims Party Working On Jinnah's Footstep

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during an election rally on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Congress party for its alliance with the All India United Democratic Front (AIDUF) in the Assam assembly elections. Taking the first alphabets of the names of three Congress leaders- Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, he said that the party has turned into "SRP (sarp) party".

Accusing Rahul Gandhi of entering into alliances with what he referred to as 'divisive forces' in Assam, Bengal and Kerala, he asserted that Gandhi was following the footsteps of Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

"The divisive path of Congress and Rahul will not be accepted by the people of Assam and the country. Congress has become SRP (sarp) party- S- Sonia, R- Rahul, P- Priyanka,' he said while outlining that it is the party that indulges in drama.

He also touched upon the campaigning tactics used by the Congress leaders, highlighting Rahul's venture into the sea during a trip to Kerala and Priyanka's plucking tea leaves while in Assam.

"On one hand, Rahulji takes a dip in the sea while on the other hand, Priyankaji prefers to pluck leaves in tea gardens in the off-season. It looks as if a film shoot is going on," he said.

'Hunger, unemployment poverty- Congress' gift to Assam'

In the rally, Chouhan also pulled up the Congress party for the situation of the state before the BJP rule. "Congress gave hunger, unemployment and poverty to Assam, and did not let it progress," he said while pointing out that the Sarbananda Sonowal government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has completely changed Assam and ushered fast development.

"A-amazing, the public here is amazing. S- soul, Assam is the soul of India. S-strong, the people of Assam are courageous. A-Ability, Assam has immense potential. M-Monolithic, Assam is a symbol of the country's integrity," he said while seeking the people's support for another term.

Assam polls

Assam Assembly election is set to take place in three phases, from March 27 to April 6. Results will be declared on May 2. The 15-year tenure of Tarun Gogoi as the Chief Minister of Assam came to an end in the 2016 Assembly polls with BJP winning 86 seats as against 26 seats won by Congress. In a blow for BJP in the lead-up to the upcoming Assembly election, its ally Bodoland People's Front (BPF) decided to join the Congress-led alliance. Meanwhile, the opposition has stitched a strong alliance with Congress, BPF, AGM, AIUDF, CPI, CPI(M), and CPI(ML) joining hands.

